How Family Service & Guidance Center is helping kids deal with anxiety

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Family Service & Guidance Center is working with kids to help them learn how to handle anxious and stressful moments as they prepare to return to the classroom.

“As schools are getting ready to start, we know some kids really struggle with high levels of anxiety,” said Crystal Scott, a social worker at FSGC. “Wither its social anxiety, performance anxiety, or anything that is going to trigger anxiety related to school. That’s when the Anxiety Training Program Bootcamp comes in.”

The ATP Bootcamp is comprised of kids who were previously working with FSGC, and have shown signs of raised anxiety levels associated with the school.

“The Bootcamp is an amazing resource but overall, the anxiety treatment program provides really good quality treatment, and we can help kids feel better pretty quick and pretty fast,” Scott said.

The camp aims to teach students how to properly cope with various anxiety-inducing or stressful situations that commonly arise while at school. The camp will give students experiences in handling these high-stress situations before school starts so they can be more prepared and get the most out of the school day.

“One of the many things I love about family service is they always help you get over stuff,” said Izzy Strifler, a student partaking in the ATP Bootcamp. “With my anxiety therapist, she is trying to help me with patients, and I’m slowly but surely getting over that with her,” said Strifler.

While the ATP Bootcamp only takes place over the course of a few weeks, the anxiety treatment program is always available for kids struggling with mental health.

FSGC will be hosting their “Works of Heart” fundraising event Friday to raise money to improve services and facilities. They will be auctioning off various works of art and other items. More information can be found on their website.