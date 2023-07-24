KANSAS (KSNT) – Toast, a point-of-sale and management system company that records huge numbers of transactions has released data breaking down tipping trends by state.

With large commuter areas still affected by the pandemic, only Kansas City and the Charleston metro areas saw increases in the amount of weekday lunch transactions, according to Toast.

While the number of transactions has increased since the pandemic, so have the bills. Toast reports that lunch checks have increased 42% since Q1 2019. The average amount spent on takeout in the Q1 2023 was $22 and $24 for take-in. Dine-in full-service restaurants had the largest increase from $20 per transaction in Q1 2019 vs. $31 in Q1 2023. For a $31 bill, Kansans are tipping $6.20 on average bringing the total cost up to $37.20.

Transactions revealed that tipping trends have little to do with a state’s overall wealth. Some of the worst tippers were found in California, Washington, New York and New Jersey, which are among the highest-earning per-capita states.

In Q4 2022, Kansas ranked 18th in the nation for tipping. In Q1 2023, Kansas jumped 2 ranks to 16th place with an average tip of 20%. For comparison, Delaware ranked first in the nation, tipping 22% on average.