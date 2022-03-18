TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas small businesses can now group together to get healthcare, a measure the Greater Topeka Partnership said it pushed for.

The GTP announced a new program called Chamber Blue with Blue Cross Blue Shield. This statewide program now allows small businesses to collectively purchase health care and get lower rates. Curtis Sneden, SVP Government Affairs at GTP, said it lead this initiative for the state and expects hundreds of local businesses to benefit during his appearance on KSNT Friday morning.

Sneden said the Topeka Chamber of Commerce also endorsed the state’s economic incentive package, known as Project Apex. Sneden encouraged the legislature to reestablish tax credits that benefit businesses that engage in research and development in the Animal Health Corridor.