How kids can join Noon Year’s Eve online from Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Noon Year’s Eve with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is virtual this year at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, to celebrate the beginning of 2021.

The event has gone online to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, however, the team at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will still be celebrating. Both kids and parents can join them on their Facebook page.

“When the museum is closed, we’ve been trying to get the museum experience out into the community,” Laura Burton, Director Marketing and Development for the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center told KSNT.

Kansas children can watch the event live on Facebook. It will feature live games, a dance party and a countdown to New Year’s Eve starting at 11:45 a.m.

“We are excited to get the kids back into the building,” Burton said. “They’re taking a lot into account, we are excited to get kids in the building as soon as possible.”

Burton talked about how the center is encouraging kids to play and learn with new installations at Topeka parks.

KCDC has installed Discovery play spaces at 10 parks and community centers.

The installations feature games like hopscotch installed on the sidewalks. The instructions are written in both English and Spanish.