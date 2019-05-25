How Milford Lake businesses are dealing with flooding this Memorial Day Video Video

MILFORD, Kan. (KSNT) - Milford dam is almost 10 feet away from reaching what officials say would cause the spillway to overflow with water.

In 1993 the water swept through Highway 244 Spur where the spillway is located, changing what was once flat land to create depressions in the ground.

The effects of flooding are already evident as businesses around the lake struggle this Memorial Day weekend.

Milford Lake marina owner Tim Date said this weekend is irreplaceable.

"We get only a couple of weekends like this throughout the whole year," said Date. "Our window of opportunity is very short to lose Memorial Day weekend and who knows how much more - it's kind of tough."

His parking lot has been taken over partially by water. What would typically be full at this point is now empty, and he suspects it will be covered with even more water soon.

The Flagstop campgrounds lost much of their site to an extra 22.5 feet of water.

"There's eight cabins up there on the hill and all those are two-bedroom cabins, and they are all either in the water or close to in the water. There are 8 families that would have been up there that are not here for this holiday and there are something like 125 campsites down here that are underwater so those folks weren't able to use the lake either," said Ty Arenson, one of the owners of Flagstop Resort and RV Park.

Those 8 cabins were newly remodeled just recently and will now have to be completely redone.

But the owner at Acorn's Resort located at Milford Lake said they're going to keep moving forward. Fortunately, they are based on higher elevations.

The campgrounds and tents are mostly unaffected, but they do expect to see fewer visitors still. Normally they see visitors from 27 states but are expecting to see fewer out-of-staters this year.

"It's not even just the lake here it's the entire area itself with so many less visitors it will certainly have an impact on a lot of folks," said Acorn's Resort owner Mike Harris.

Their Memorial Day concerts will go on despite flooding that might affect the lake.

If you can't get out on the lake this weekend and need somewhere to go, Harris said people can still come out and enjoy the concerts free of charge this weekend.

