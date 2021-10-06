How Momentum 2022 changed TopCity, how you can advance 2027

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership is kicking off Momentum 2027 Wednesday night, the latest strategy to improve Topeka and Shawnee County, on the cusp of rounding out their original blueprint of Momentum 2022.

Momentum 2022 is comprised of five main goals, as outlined in their plan.

The first is developing homegrown talent. One example of this type of change is the development of the Washburn Tech East Campus. Another facet of the plan is creating vibrant and attractive places, like Redbud Park in NOTO, Wheatfield Village, and the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The plan also sought to grow a diverse economy. According to GTP, this was accomplished via Plug & Play and the Walmart Distribution Center. Lastly, Momentum 2022 aimed to develop a positive image of Topeka and collaboration for a stronger community.

Now residents of Shawnee Co. are invited to participate in creating change again. In 2017, the survey that prompted these changes had several thousand participants. Now they want even more.

You can fill out the survey by clicking here.