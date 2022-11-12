TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads.

The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were spent on winter maintenance.

In addition, KDOT used 41,000 tons of salt and sand mixture, and 49,000 gallons of beet juice were used to remove snow and ice from roadways last year.

In Topeka, the city has three priorities when removing snow and ice. The first priority is tending to arterial streets and emergency snow routes. This will typically begin with 2 inches of snow accumulation and will be completed within 24 of the snow ended.

Priority two is collector streets and will begin with 2 inches of snow accumulation. The third priority is local streets, which begin with 6 inches of snow accumulation to ensure emergency services and citizens can use the roads as needed.

Issues and requests can be submitted to the city by clicking here.

KDOT tips for safe travels around snowplows:

Don’t crowd the plow

Don’t tailgate or stop too close behind snowplows

A snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted

Plows turn and exit the road frequently

Snowplows travel much slower than the posted speeds while removing snow and ice from the roads

Snowplows can create a cloud of snow that can reduce visibility

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.