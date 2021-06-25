How one Kansas school district is fighting the education gap

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One symptom of the pandemic is children forgetting how to socialize with each other.

Shawnee Heights Elementary School is working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka for a new summer enrichment program.

The goal is to help 1st through 6th grader students remember how to socialize and keep them learning throughout the summer months.

Also the USD 450 Shawnee Heights school district has hired three more 2nd and 3rd grade teachers in an attempt to close the education gap. They will begin this fall. These additional hires will help keep class sizes down, allowing teachers to focus more on individual student needs.