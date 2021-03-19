How police located and removed a pipe bomb found at Ottawa University

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Ottawa Police Department shared details Friday night into how authorities including a Kansas bomb squad searched for explosives after finding a pipe bomb in the Ottawa University’s parking lot.

Ottawa University security called Ottawa police around 1 p.m. after they said they located a suspicious device in a school parking lot away from other buildings. The university told students and staff to shelter in place while the police department called in local, state and federal authorities to help.

The Olathe Fire Department Bomb Squad confirmed the parking lot device was a “small, homemade explosive.” KOFO Radio reported the device was a pipe bomb.

University staff, law enforcement and explosive detection dogs searched the entire campus for more explosives, but the Ottawa Police Department said they did not find any. The OFDBS took the pipe bomb for further examination, and investigators are in the process of figuring out where it came from.

“The Ottawa Police Department would like to thank Ottawa University staff, students and our law enforcement partners for their help with this incident. Frequent training and open communication between OU and local law enforcement led to a safe outcome today.” Adam Weingartner, Ottawa Police Chief

The Ottawa Police Department asked anyone with information about the incident to call 785-242-1700.