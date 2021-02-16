How resources are depleted by winter weather, causing power issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy leaders described how the three major energy resources are all depleted with the harsh winter weather this week, at their press conference on Tuesday morning.

The first is our coal power; because coal is stored outside and on the ground, it’s now wet and needs to be broken up manually. It also doesn’t get hot enough to produce electricity as well as they hoped.



The wind has also caused an issue. It’s not quite as windy as it normally was Tuesday, and less energy was produced, therefore it could not pick up any of the slack to help power our homes. Additionally, some of the turbines can’t operate because of freezing fog and icing and thus have not been able to produce as much electricity. The hydraulic fluid inside the turbines is also freezing.



The third issue comes with the sheer amount of natural gas that we have in the nation. The entire middle of the country, and other parts too, are trying to access it.

