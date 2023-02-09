TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local popcorn shop cooks up a tasty way to brighten up your tailgate food table and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Cashmere Popcorn in downtown Topeka has a ‘Kansas City chiefs’ popcorn with lemon and cherry flavors to match gold and red on the chiefs’ jerseys. This idea started in 2019, when the Chiefs made it to the playoffs and it quickly became a fan favorite.

Now, this popcorn combination is sold year-round. This week alone, Cashmere Popcorn made 20 batches and are ready to make more. Everyone at Cashmere Popcorn bleeds red and gold and it wants to spread the team spirit.

Angie anderson- cashmere popcorn owner

“The first 15 people, notice the number 15, that come in and say ‘go chiefs!’,” said Angie Anderson, Cashmere Popcorn owner. “They’ll get a free bag, a free share-size bag of Kansas City football popcorn.”

If you’re wanting to get some free popcorn in time for the big game on Sunday, Cashmere Popcorn is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday.