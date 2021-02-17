How Shawnee County Jail kept prisoners warm, even when the power went out

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Even though power went out at the Shawnee County Jail, corrections employees made sure prisoners stayed warm Tuesday.

The Shawnee County Department of Corrections’ deputy director confirmed a power outage hit the jail Tuesday when controlled outages from Evergy rotated throughout Northeast Kansas. The jail also responded to the power company asking everyone to reduce energy usage by making sure they ran as efficiently as possible during the situation.

“During yesterday’s power concerns, we did experience an outage of a few hours,” said Deputy Director Tim Phelps. “Since all cells are built to face the exterior of the building, for natural light, and since we have a facility built with concrete and steel, it is natural that the cells might become cold. This is particularly true when we have an extraordinary cold snap like we have experienced lately.”

Phelps explained that space has a heat supply that keeps each cell at a reasonable temperature in both the summer and winter, and prisoners can make requests to alter their preferred temperature. The heat supply machine uses software to sense any variance in temperature, such as cold or heat spikes, so the jail’s maintenance crew can respond.

Every year during the winter months the jail gives inmates a second blanket so they have another layer to stay warm, according to Phelps. While an outage hit the jail, it used generators to compensate.

“…We recognize our responsibility to help the community in maintaining efficiency in the use of our energy source,” Phelps said. “We have generators in the facility to allow for the primary systems to continue operating, and we had those going yesterday.”

For the latest updates on the extreme cold weather, visit KSNT News’ weather section.