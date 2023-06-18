TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 4th of July is just weeks away, and firework tents will start appearing across Topeka.

As we approach the holiday, the City of Topeka wants everyone to understand all the rules and regulations for fireworks in the city. The only days you can set off fireworks in Topeka are:

July 3rd from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4th from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Community support is always crucial for local businesses, and one family owned fireworks tent in Topeka is grateful for the long-running support in Topeka.

“Everybody thinks it’s about the money,” Owner Billy Tomlin said. “I don’t even think about that, I think about the families that we have made in the community. I see kids that are taller than me that I remember in diapers coming in. It’s just crazy to see those kids grow up and to be a part of and be a part of their lives in such an awesome holiday like this.”

Local businesses are nothing new to Topeka, but “Second 2 None” says none of their efforts would be possible without the community support.

“Second 2 None” has been in business locally for 18 years.