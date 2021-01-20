How the Kansas vaccine plan compares to neighboring states

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state’s top doctor, Sec. Lee Norman, updated Kansas lawmakers about the vaccination plan Tuesday.

Kansas is still in phase 1, but Norman said they should have a good idea by the end of the week when the Kansas can move into phase 2.

Since the first shots were given in Kansas last month, more than 100,000 Kansans have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The majority of those doses have gone towards healthcare workers and nursing home residents. Now, those in later phases are wondering when the state will move on to phase 2.

“I don’t have any formal communication from KDHE at this point regarding a specified timeframe from moving to phase 2,” said Dr. Sri Donepudi with Stormont Vail Hospital.

At this point, the state is still working through Kansans in the first vaccination phase, which includes frontline healthcare workers, residents or patients in long-term care or independent living communities and workers critical to pandemic response continuity. The next phase will include people aged 65 and older, high-contact critical workers and those living in congregate settings.

Meanwhile in neighboring Missouri, they are in phases 1A and 1B. They are currently vaccinating hospitals and nursing home residents and staff as well as first responders and people 65 and older with a high risk.

Colorado is also in their phases 1A and 1B. They are vaccinating healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff and frontline essential workers like police and funeral workers.

Kansas lawmakers said in Tuesday’s meeting with Sec. Norman that they just want to make sure everyone is prepared once the state moves on to phase 2.

“Phase two really broadens the groups that are eligible for vaccinations and I have constituents and the fellow lawmakers do too that don’t know where to go,” said Kansas Senator Molly Baumgardner.