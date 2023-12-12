TOPEKA (KSNT) – You’ve heard of police K-9 units, but have you heard about TFD’s fire investigation dogs?

Skye is part of Topeka’s very first K-9 fire investigation unit. His job is to search for accelerants at fire scenes which tremendously helps TFD’s efforts.

“A lot of times we will already know that there’s an ignitable liquid that’s been used,” TFD Fire Investigator Brad Hanika said. “In order for us to prove that we have to be able to collect a sample of that. So, what these dogs do, is they allow us to pinpoint or get a better location of where that sample actually should be taken from.”

Skye has already worked on a few cases.