TOPEKA (KSNT)— National Walk at Lunch is today and people with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas are doing a virtual event to get people outside and walking.

The event was first developed more than a decade ago as a way to get people outside to benefit their mental and physical health.

Marlou Wegener is the manager of communications for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. She said even though the event is virtual, they want anyone who participates to take pictures on their walk and post them to social media using “#NWLDKS”, which stands for “National Walk Day Kansas”.

“Walking can be so beneficial, and of course walking is a very simple, inexpensive, and efficient form of exercise for the most part that anyone can do,” said Wegener. “National Walk at Lunch Day is about getting into a daily routine of walking for 30 minutes.”

Wegener also said walking at around 3 mph for 30 minutes daily can have noticeable positive benefits on mental and physical health.

Prior to the pandemic, the event was hosted in person at the Capitol. Including employees of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, the turnout was significant with around 800 to 1,000 people in attendance.