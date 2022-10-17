200 free turkey dinners will be made available to Topeka families this year, courtesy of several local businesses and The Salvation Army.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Salvation Army is giving up to 200 families in the Topeka community the chance to enjoy a full turkey dinner with all the trimmings this year.

The Salvation Army will be handing out the community meal in “take out” boxes on the same day as the turkey basket giveaway. Previously, the Salvation Army had a sit-down meal for the Thanksgiving community meal. However, with COVID still lingering, the decision was made to stick with a drive-thru style of meal.

Applications will be accepted from Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1320 SE 6th St. Cargill donated the turkeys, while side dishes will be provided by various companies in the community. This giveaway will be held separately from the Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Topeka.

“Thanksgiving is ultimately about family, and with this generous donation, we’ll be able to make the holiday brighter for 200 families in our community,” said Cristian Lopez, captain with the Topeka Salvation Army.

People must apply to see if they meet the qualifications based on state poverty guidelines to receive one of the turkey baskets. The meals will be distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the west parking lot of Topeka Salvation Army.

“We cannot begin to thank our generous corporate sponsors enough,” Lopez said. “When company’s like Cargill want to make an impact for good in our community, The Salvation Army stands ready to make their dreams a reality while helping as many people as possible.”

