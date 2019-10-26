How to avoid the parking scaries at Boo at the Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A large crowd is expected at the Topeka Zoo on Saturday for the last day of the Boo at the Zoo event, and zoo officials want to make getting into the event as easy as possible.

Boo at the Zoo is the community’s longest-running Halloween tradition where kids trick-or-treat in their Halloween costumes while enjoying the zoo.

Historically with good weather, over 7,000 people have turned out in a single day.

“Tomorrow is typically the busiest day of the year for the zoo,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley, “the weather forecast looks ideal for the event.”

This year Boo at the Zoo will have over 32 outside vendors who are looking forward to making the event fun for the thousands of children that attend.

There is also construction going on around the entrance to the zoo, so parking could be quite the bear, unless you know where to go.

“A new parking lot has been installed just South of the Helen Hocker Theatre,” said Wiley. “Also, the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department has been very supportive during our construction work. Boo at the Zoo attendees can park at the Blaisdell Pool Parking Lot and walk through Animal Land to gain access to the Zoo.”

Boo at the Zoo goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Prices for admission into the event are below:

Adults: $7.75

Seniors (ages 65 and over): $6.75

Children (ages 3 to 12): $6.25

Children 2 and under: Free

Friends of Topeka Zoo (FOTZ) members: Free with membership card and photo ID