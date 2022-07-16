TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the second day of Country Stampede comes to a close, thousands showed up to see their favorite country stars – even with the heat.

Even with the heat index hitting triple digits, that didn’t stop fans from cheering on some of the biggest names in country, welcoming to the stage tonight Randall King, Ian Munsic, Craig Morgan, Locash, and finishing up the evening with Jake Owen.

The heat is no joke, with several ways to keep yourself hydrated and cool throughout the event space.

Water spouts for refilling and rehydrating are around the park, in addition to some cool down and misting tents that can help regulate your body temperature.

27 spoke with a local official, on additional ways to keep yourself regulated for Saturday’s final performance.

“Alcohol can dehydrate you, so make sure you’re drinking a lot of water,” Trooper Tiffany Baylark said. “Find a shady place to get cooled off – try and get something on you to keep cool and get your body temperature down a little bit.”

If you’re heading out for the final day of stampede, make sure you’re keeping an eye on everyone in the group, and check for signs of dehydration and overheating.