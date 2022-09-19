TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voting is now open for the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition.

A total of 16 products made it onto this year’s list, but only one will ultimately be named Coolest Thing Made in Kansas. The products that will appear in this year’s competition include the following:

Tournament RankingKansas-made productCompanyLocation
163-inch Earthmover TireGoodyear Tire and Rubber CompanyTopeka
2Heirloom RockersSchaffer FurnitureJetmore
3Weed Dragon Propane Powered Torch KitFlame Engineering, Inc.Hays
4Spiral ChuteStevenson Company, Inc.Topeka
5Cross Cat 2 Top Link CylinderCross Manufacturing, Inc.Lewis
6Party Time HamFanestil MeatsEmporia
7Peanut M&M’sMars WrigleyTopeka
8Terramac CrawlerErnest-Spencer MetalsTopeka
9Pat’s Beef JerkyPat’s Beef JerkyLiebenthal
10Cat 994 Large Wheel Loader BucketCaterpillar, Inc.Wamego
11SawHaul CarrierGearhaulChanute
12Custom Curb RollersCurb Roller, LLCFairview
13The Conquistador Wheel CorralMJE Livestock EquipmentMontezuma
14Hand-Crafted Artisan ChocolatCocoa DolceWichita
15Rawhide Portable CorralRawhide Portable CorralAbilene
16Zero-turn riding lawnmower The Grasshopper CompanyMoundridge

“These 16 products are a great representation of the many items made in Kansas communities across the state, using a manufacturing process,” said Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) Executive Director Brandie McPherson. “We are excited to get this year’s tournament started.”

Over the next six weeks, these products will compete in head-to-head match-ups. Winners will advance to the next round in each match-up. The first round of voting is open until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

The overall winner will be announced at the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 13, 2022 at the Kansas Star Casino and Event Center.

“It’s also a wonderful opportunity for Kansas manufacturers to show their best stuff and prove they have what it takes to be the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas,” said McPherson.

To learn more about the competition, click here. To cast a vote, click here.