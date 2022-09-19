Learn more about how you can vote for the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas below.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voting is now open for the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition.

A total of 16 products made it onto this year’s list, but only one will ultimately be named Coolest Thing Made in Kansas. The products that will appear in this year’s competition include the following:

Tournament Ranking Kansas-made product Company Location 1 63-inch Earthmover Tire Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Topeka 2 Heirloom Rockers Schaffer Furniture Jetmore 3 Weed Dragon Propane Powered Torch Kit Flame Engineering, Inc. Hays 4 Spiral Chute Stevenson Company, Inc. Topeka 5 Cross Cat 2 Top Link Cylinder Cross Manufacturing, Inc. Lewis 6 Party Time Ham Fanestil Meats Emporia 7 Peanut M&M’s Mars Wrigley Topeka 8 Terramac Crawler Ernest-Spencer Metals Topeka 9 Pat’s Beef Jerky Pat’s Beef Jerky Liebenthal 10 Cat 994 Large Wheel Loader Bucket Caterpillar, Inc. Wamego 11 SawHaul Carrier Gearhaul Chanute 12 Custom Curb Rollers Curb Roller, LLC Fairview 13 The Conquistador Wheel Corral MJE Livestock Equipment Montezuma 14 Hand-Crafted Artisan Chocolat Cocoa Dolce Wichita 15 Rawhide Portable Corral Rawhide Portable Corral Abilene 16 Zero-turn riding lawnmower The Grasshopper Company Moundridge

“These 16 products are a great representation of the many items made in Kansas communities across the state, using a manufacturing process,” said Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) Executive Director Brandie McPherson. “We are excited to get this year’s tournament started.”

Over the next six weeks, these products will compete in head-to-head match-ups. Winners will advance to the next round in each match-up. The first round of voting is open until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

The overall winner will be announced at the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 13, 2022 at the Kansas Star Casino and Event Center.

“It’s also a wonderful opportunity for Kansas manufacturers to show their best stuff and prove they have what it takes to be the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas,” said McPherson.

To learn more about the competition, click here. To cast a vote, click here.