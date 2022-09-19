TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voting is now open for the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition.
A total of 16 products made it onto this year’s list, but only one will ultimately be named Coolest Thing Made in Kansas. The products that will appear in this year’s competition include the following:
|Tournament Ranking
|Kansas-made product
|Company
|Location
|1
|63-inch Earthmover Tire
|Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company
|Topeka
|2
|Heirloom Rockers
|Schaffer Furniture
|Jetmore
|3
|Weed Dragon Propane Powered Torch Kit
|Flame Engineering, Inc.
|Hays
|4
|Spiral Chute
|Stevenson Company, Inc.
|Topeka
|5
|Cross Cat 2 Top Link Cylinder
|Cross Manufacturing, Inc.
|Lewis
|6
|Party Time Ham
|Fanestil Meats
|Emporia
|7
|Peanut M&M’s
|Mars Wrigley
|Topeka
|8
|Terramac Crawler
|Ernest-Spencer Metals
|Topeka
|9
|Pat’s Beef Jerky
|Pat’s Beef Jerky
|Liebenthal
|10
|Cat 994 Large Wheel Loader Bucket
|Caterpillar, Inc.
|Wamego
|11
|SawHaul Carrier
|Gearhaul
|Chanute
|12
|Custom Curb Rollers
|Curb Roller, LLC
|Fairview
|13
|The Conquistador Wheel Corral
|MJE Livestock Equipment
|Montezuma
|14
|Hand-Crafted Artisan Chocolat
|Cocoa Dolce
|Wichita
|15
|Rawhide Portable Corral
|Rawhide Portable Corral
|Abilene
|16
|Zero-turn riding lawnmower
|The Grasshopper Company
|Moundridge
“These 16 products are a great representation of the many items made in Kansas communities across the state, using a manufacturing process,” said Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) Executive Director Brandie McPherson. “We are excited to get this year’s tournament started.”
Over the next six weeks, these products will compete in head-to-head match-ups. Winners will advance to the next round in each match-up. The first round of voting is open until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
The overall winner will be announced at the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 13, 2022 at the Kansas Star Casino and Event Center.
“It’s also a wonderful opportunity for Kansas manufacturers to show their best stuff and prove they have what it takes to be the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas,” said McPherson.
To learn more about the competition, click here. To cast a vote, click here.