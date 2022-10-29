TOPEKA (KSNT) – Halloween is days away, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the capital city this weekend.
Oct. 29, Spookomotive Train Ride, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s Spookomotive train ride from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $1.50 and features a slightly spooky ride through Gage Park for all ages.
Oct. 29, Trick or Treat in NOTO
The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District shops will be giving treats and candy from 3-5 p.m.
Oct 29, Halloween SpookEasy pop-up bar, NOTO
Norsemen Brewing Company will have special Halloween spirits. Reservations can be made here: https://tinyurl.com/norsemenspookeasy
Oct. 30, Trunk or Treat, 1912 S.W. Gage Blvd., Topeka
The First Southern Baptist Church will host a Trunk or Treat. It will begin at 6 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.
Oct. 14-31, Project Terror A Haunted House Experience, Helen Hocker Theater, Topeka
The theater will host a terrifying haunted house experience with actors, sets, costumes and props. Hours can be found on the theater’s website. Admission is $15.
Oct. 15-31, Project Halloween A Pirate Treasure Adventure, Helen Hocker Theater, Topeka
This is an all-ages haunted house to put you in the Halloween spirit. Admission is $5.
Oct. 31, SNCO Public Safety Trunk or Treat
Topeka and Shawnee County first responders will participate in an Evergy Plaza Trunk or Treat. It will begin at 6-8 p.m.