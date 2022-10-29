TOPEKA (KSNT) – Halloween is days away, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the capital city this weekend.

Oct. 29, Spookomotive Train Ride, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s Spookomotive train ride from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $1.50 and features a slightly spooky ride through Gage Park for all ages.

Oct. 29, Trick or Treat in NOTO

The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District shops will be giving treats and candy from 3-5 p.m.

Oct 29, Halloween SpookEasy pop-up bar, NOTO

Norsemen Brewing Company will have special Halloween spirits. Reservations can be made here: https://tinyurl.com/norsemenspookeasy

Oct. 30, Trunk or Treat, 1912 S.W. Gage Blvd., Topeka

The First Southern Baptist Church will host a Trunk or Treat. It will begin at 6 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.

Oct. 14-31, Project Terror A Haunted House Experience, Helen Hocker Theater, Topeka

The theater will host a terrifying haunted house experience with actors, sets, costumes and props. Hours can be found on the theater’s website. Admission is $15.

Oct. 15-31, Project Halloween A Pirate Treasure Adventure, Helen Hocker Theater, Topeka

This is an all-ages haunted house to put you in the Halloween spirit. Admission is $5.

Oct. 31, SNCO Public Safety Trunk or Treat

Topeka and Shawnee County first responders will participate in an Evergy Plaza Trunk or Treat. It will begin at 6-8 p.m.