TOPEKA (KSNT) – During the coming weekends, there are many outdoor activities in Topeka to enjoy the warm weather of the summer.

This weekend:

Sunshine Reggae Roots Festival will host their 5th annual event. It will feature bands, food trucks, beer gardens and more. The event will be outside at the corner of 8th and Jackson Street at 5 p.m. June 25.

NOTO Pridefest began at 12 p.m. and will continue events through tonight, June 25. The pride walk is at 6 p.m., followed by a drag show at 9 p.m. inside of the Studio 62 Art Bar. The drag show is for ages 18 and up and requires a $5 cover charge.

The Topeka Zoo is having a Brew at the Zoo event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 25. There will be local and domestic beer, music, games and food. The fundraiser supports Zoo conservation and education initiatives. The event is for ages 21 and up.

Next weekend:

The First Friday Artwalk hosted by ArtsConnect will take place at 12 p.m. till 10 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The event, which takes place the first of every month, gives shoppers access to nearby artists while exploring Topeka businesses. The art walk will be followed by the First Friday Music with music by Urban Safari. It will begin at 6 p.m. at Redbud Park on the Kaw Valley Bank Stage.

A Patriotic Fountain Show to celebrate the Fourth of July will take place at 9p.m. at Evergy Plaza on July 1. Attendees can watch the America-themed show and then cool off at the splash pad.

West of Topeka: Women Artists of Kansas will begin a weekly Friday exhibit at the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District. The exhibit will hold art from beyond the immediate area and is free to the public. The event will runs on Friday until July 29.

The Happy Basset Barrel House is having their 2nd annual BBQ Competition at 5 p.m. July 1 till 12 a.m. July 3.The event will have BBQ tastings and contestants. The judging will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday. The competition will be at 510 SW 49th St.