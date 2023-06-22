TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital city is giving away laptops to help bridge the digital divide in the community.

The City of Topeka is giving away 375 laptops to its residents through the TSC Get Digital program. The Topeka and Shawnee County Get Digital program provides affordable and equitable access to computer and internet equipment and services, technical support, training opportunities and digital literacy services, according to the City of Topeka’s website. To get one, you just have to meet the following requirements:

Ages 18-59

Reside inside Topeka city limits

Receive SNAP, Medicaid SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension Benefit Program or have a household income that is less than 200% of federal poverty guidelines.

To see if you are eligible and qualify for this program, click here. The City of Topeka also has a desktop computer program for resident’s 60 years or older and still active.

This is the second year TSC Get Digital is helping members of the Topeka community. This program is funded by a $250,000 grant from the Kansas Health Foundation.