How to get in on Tap That Topeka beer fest’s return to downtown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership announced Friday tickets are now on sale for the largest beer fest in the Midwest.

Tap That Topeka is happening June 12 in downtown Topeka, on the west side of the statehouse. It will feature more than 300 beers from more than 70 breweries. The local event was founded in 2012.

VIP tickets are available and will allow you to enter the event starting at 3 p.m., as well as get other goodies. General admission ticketholders can enter starting at 4 p.m.

The event sells out every year, so to get your tickets ahead of time, click here.