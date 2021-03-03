How to get involved in tonight’s meeting for Topeka’s I-70 bridge redesign after crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans have the chance Wednesday night to comment and ask questions about a coming change to a stretch of I-70 in Topeka that was recently the scene of a deadly crash.

The Polk-Quincy Viaduct is a bridge portion of I-70 with a 90-degree turn in downtown Topeka, and the current design has stood there since the late 1950s. A Feb. 24 seven-car crash on the bridge killed Manhattan woman Brooke Rees, and since then Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and other state leaders have joined a push to pass an existing redesign proposal for the bridge.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting starting at 5 p.m. to discuss the design plans for the I-70 Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Anyone who attends the meeting online will have the chance to give public comment.

“The Kansas Department of Transportation invites you to learn about the current design and timeline for the I-70 Polk-Quincy project. Register now to get online access to the public Zoom meeting on Wednesday, March 3 at 5-6:30 PM. Question and answer session will follow a 30-minute presentation.” Kansas Department of Transportation

To sign up to participate in the meeting, click here.