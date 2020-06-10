How to get on track, get rid of ‘Quarantine 15’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — You may have heard of the Quarantine 15, a term to jokingly refer to the weight gain some may have seen while in quarantine.

As the state starts to reopen, people are getting back to their normal activities. For some, going back to the gym and not eating so much takeout food can be hard to get away from.

So how do you get back on the health track? Amber Groeling, a Stormont Vail clinical dietitian, suggests it’s important to do what’s right for you. You can quit the junk food cold turkey, or wean off of it.

If you’re craving sweets more often, she suggests increasing your protein intake as it will decrease cravings. If you need sweets, pick things that are low calorie and low sugar.

Measuring your food and paying attention to the serving sizes is helpful. Most importantly, she said to have patience when it comes to weight loss, avoiding the “quick fix” diets.

“Looking at those realistic changes,” Groeling said. “You know, you didn’t gain the weight overnight. It may have come on fast in three months, but it then might take three or four months to get that weight back off.”