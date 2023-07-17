TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you are still picking up tree limbs and debris from last week’s storm in the Topeka area, there are a few options open for disposing of them.

A powerful storm wrecked havoc across northeast Kansas and the Kansas City Metro area last week. Strong winds resulted in damage to trees, buildings and vehicles and scattered debris in local resident’s backyards and public streets.

Residents of Topeka and Shawnee County have a few options to consider when disposing of tree limbs and trash left in the wake of the storm. Shawnee County Solid Waste released information on how customers can remove tree limbs from their property.

Shawnee County Solid Waste posted on social media that customers must cut tree branches into four-foot lengths and tie them in a bundle for them to be accepted for disposal. The bundles cannot be larger than 18 inches in circumference and up to 15 of them can be accepted by solid waste. Other debris can be disposed of by using solid waste trash cans. You can get in touch with Shawnee County Solid Waste by calling 785-233-4774.

The City of Topeka posted on social media Monday, July 17 that after reassessing the level of storm damage across the Capital City, it will now begin picking up debris such as leaves and tree trunks/limbs from residential properties. This will be at no cost to city residents.

“Residents will be responsible for taking the debris down to the back of curb. Debris must be stacked up away from trees, power lines, mail boxes, gas meters, hydrants and other obstructions to allow the grapple trucks to pick the material up. Crews will not pick up trash, tires, construction debris or any item other than vegetative debris. These clean-up efforts are being made possible due to the assistances of contractors who were selected through a competitive bid process” City of Topeka statement

Local residents can also take storm debris to the Garick Topeka Biomass and Yard Materials Recycling Facility at 2200 NW Water Works Way. The City of Topeka posted on social media that the facility is waiving tipping fees on Saturday, July 22 for private residents looking to get rid of storm debris. Fees will not be waived for businesses.

A representative of Garick told KSNT 27 News that fees depend on what vehicle you use to drop off debris. A pickup truck will be charged $11, a single-axel trailer will be charged $16 and a double-axel trailer will be charged $26.

Garick is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The facility will extend its hours on July 22 to 3 p.m., according to the City of Topeka.

Locals can also try reaching out to the Topeka Zoo for getting rid of debris. The zoo does accept tree limbs from elm, mulberry, ash and pear trees but the limbs must still be green enough in order for them to be accepted. You can reach out to the zoo by calling 785-368-9180.