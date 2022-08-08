EMPORIA (KSNT)- Celebrate today’s “International Cat Day” and raise awareness on how to help and protect cats in your local area.

One way to support International Cat Day is by donating money or supplies to your local shelter. Local shelters near the Topeka Area include: Helping Hands Humane Society, Cat Association of Topeka, Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation and Critter Care Co.

Caring Hands Humane Society is running a special for international cat day by featuring $0 adoption fees on all of the adult cats (ages 6 months and up) in the shelter.

Lauren Kingsley, Director of Marketing and Development at Caring Hands, said that the shelter just received 22 cats and the shelter is overflowing. She is hoping to find the cats a home very soon. The shelter also hopes that today’s special will help clear the shelter.

Caring Hands Humane Society wants to emphasize that adopters are needed now more than ever and it’s a big deal to find the cats a loving home.