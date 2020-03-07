How to help slow down the spread of Coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Flu season is coming to an end and health officials across the country are now focusing on preparing for the coronavirus to hit their communities.

As of Friday afternoon, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington State.

The number of infections has risen to over 200 scattered across at least 18 states.

Craig Barnes at the Shawnee County Health Department says it’s no longer a question of if the virus gets to Shawnee County, but when.

He says there’s no reason to panic though, as their department is prepared with a plan of action for when the first case hits Shawnee County.

“We have experience with working with other outbreaks similar to H1NI back in 2009 so this is something that we have experience dealing with,” Barnes said. “And ultimately if we do have our case here in Shawnee County we have the experience to help mitigate the spread of that here in our community.”

The health department says to help slow down the spread of the virus if it comes to Kansas, continue to wash your hands thoroughly, cover coughs, and stay home if you have a fever.