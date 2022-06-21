MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Almost one month ago, a devastating shooting in Uvalde, Texas claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

While the country moves forward, younger children may still be struggling to understand what happened. A Manhattan mother who spoke with 27 News said that a recent conversation with her child left her struggling with how to discuss tragedy like the Uvalde shooting.

Aliah Seay’s son returned from summer camp recently. Instead of talking about the friends he made or the arts and crafts that they built, he described what he had heard from other children about the shooting in Uvalde.

“A few children were trying to make meaning of it,” Seay said. “One way my son made meaning of it is he came home and kind of drew out what he heard about.”

(Photo Courtesy/Aliah Seay)

The drawing helped Seay realize that children around the country could be struggling with processing that tragedy. Jennie Watson, the Director of School and Outreach Services, also spoke with 27 News regarding how to help children understand these situations.

“Whether we talk about it or not, our kids are experiencing some really tough things, and they’re being exposed to some very scary things despite our best efforts,” Watson said. “It has nothing to do with how good a job we shelter them or parent them, or monitor them – things might happen.”

One way to contextualize the importance of safety for a younger child is to talk through situations in everyday instances.

“If you’re walking through a supermarket, maybe you say if there were to be an emergency right now who could you go to for help, where would you run to if you needed to run, helping them recognize emergency exits, stuff like that,” Watson said.

While it depends on the age of the child, keeping the door open for conversation regarding violence and tragedy will help them process events like Uvalde. For more resources about how to have conversations with your children regarding school shootings and other forms of violence, click here or visit the Family Service and Guidance Center’s Facebook here.