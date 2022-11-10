TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drastic shifts in temperatures will mean more general maintenance for your car this winter.

General maintenance includes checking the basics like your brakes, batteries, tires, suspension and cooling system. To help keep your maintenance up-to-date, experts say car batteries last around two to three years before needing a replacement, so you’ll want to check to make sure it has enough juice to last you though the winter.

As for your tires, an easy way to check if they need to be replaced is by using the “penny test.” Stick a penny upside down in between the treads on your tires: if Lincoln’s head is covered, your tires are good. If his head is visible, it’s time to switch them out.

Experts say if maintenance is kept up on your vehicle through the winter, you are less likely to see issues with your vehicle.

“It’s always better to take care of something when it’s in a maintenance state rather than a ‘need of repair’ state,” said Mark Quintana, the general manager at Shorey Automotive. “It’s usually less expensive and usually, you usually don’t take out other components when one fails. If you can get it pre-failure that’s always a better situation.”

Quintana said his auto shop, and many others, are willing to do a complimentary inspection to keep everyone on the road safe.