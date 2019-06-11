How to keep your family fed during the summer

It’s summer vacation. Kids are out of school and many parents can find it difficult to keep children fed during the summer months.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have partnered with Harvesters for a summer lunch program. Every weekday, Monday through Friday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, kids 18 years old and younger can go to “David J’s Place” in the library for a free, healthy meal.

“We feel that nutrition helps with growth and development, gives children the ability to play and the library does such a good job of that anyway,” said volunteer coordinator Kari Zimmerman.

The library and Harvesters also have a program called “Back Snacks” that provides kids a backpack full of food to help them get through the weekend. Click here for more information on both these programs.

Topeka Public Schools also has a summer lunch program. Click here for times and locations.

For help with the whole family, Harvesters does monthly food distributions. There is a monthly food distribution outside the Kansas Expocentre on the second Tuesday of every month.

People can get all sorts of fresh fruits, vegetables, bakery, and dairy products for free. There is no income requirement. Organizers will just ask how many people are in the home.

This is one of a number of monthly distributions across the area. Click here to find one nearest you.