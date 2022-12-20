TOPEKA (KSNT)- As temperatures drop, it’s important to take extra care of our furry friends.

The extreme cold is generally not a favorite for everyone, but it’s important to keep your pets inside as much as possible. Only letting them outside if it’s necessary, or for only a few minutes at a time.

Professionals say that it’s important to keep your pets active as much as possible, even when they’re stuck indoors. Some ways to let that energy out is by letting them run around a living room or through a hallway or giving them puzzle boxes or other cognitive games to keep them occupied.

Along with stocking up for yourself, stocking up on anything that your pet could need will help keep everyone safe.

“When you’re preparing your at home kit of maybe some extra food, water, clothing, especially if you’re traveling with your pet, make sure you have things for them as well,” said Allison Crow, Animal Clinic of North Topeka Associate Veterinarian. “That you have extra food, medications, anything that they need that you have that extra supply in case there is a problem. “

Crow says if you do need to take your pet outside, be cautious of the salt on the road.