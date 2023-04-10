TOPEKA (KSNT) – Severe weather season is upon us, which means now is as good a time as any to start preparing in case of an emergency.

While the best place to shelter during severe weather is a basement, it’s not always an option. That’s why it’s important to know your surroundings. Something that can be of availability to all is a “go-kit.”

“The list of medication, maybe a change of clothes, drinking water — put those things in your go kit. That way, when disaster strikes, you’re able to respond,” Shawnee County Emergency Management Planner Jake Henry said.

Severe weather can be stressful for everyone. That’s why Henry says it’s important to have a plan in place before it strikes.

“It’s important to practice these things,” Henry said. “Make sure that children know during a severe storm ‘this is what we’re gonna do, this is where we’re gonna go,’ so that it limits the level of anxiety that may be present during the storm because it’s something they’ve practiced before.”

While Monday’s storms weren’t too intense, Topeka resident Bill Wolff and his family know what to do if that time comes.

“We have talked to the children all at one time and we have, through luck, had our own sirens go off before. They know when we go down to the basement. They know where to go. We know where our supplies are, blankets are and we just hangout down there until the all clear,” Wolff said.

“I know we’re supposed to go downstairs, where there are no windows, and make sure we’re not near anything that can fall,” Wolff’s son, Axley, said.

While a basement might not be an option for everyone, Henry says that’s alright.

“One thing that people can do is get with the management of the facilities that they live in, or that they’re attending, and determine ahead of time what those plans are so that in the event of an emergency they can react accordingly,” Henry said.



