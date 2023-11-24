MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Poinsettias are a fan favorite when it comes to decorating for Christmas, but they don’t have to be confined to just the holiday season.

If poinsettias are kept in the right conditions, Kansas State Research and Extension says the colorful, flowering plant can be kept all year long, as mentioned in a recent release posted to the extension office’s website.

“Poinsettias do best with temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit,” K-State horticulture expert Cynthia Domenghini said. “Consistency is key so as to avoid drafts from windows or heat sources, such as the fireplace or space heaters.”

When bringing plants inside your home, it’s important to be on the lookout for any pests trying to make their way inside too. The Shawnee County Research and Extension office says aphids and spider mites can come in on plants and spread to other plants in your home.

To avoid this, Shawnee County horticulture expert Lane Wiens says those plants can be washed off with water before they’re brought inside.

Once poinsettias are inside, Domenghini recommends putting them somewhere that receives bright, indirect light, but ensuring their leaves do not touch cold windows. Keeping the soil moist is also an important piece of advice.

“If it dries completely, the poinsettia will wilt and potentially lose some leaves,” Domenghini said. “Water the plant in the sink until water runs through the drainage holes of the container.”

Poinsettias are particular about how much moisture they receive. Domenghini says if the plant is left in standing water, the roots will rot. She also says any additional maintenance, like fertilizing, can be addressed after the holidays.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.