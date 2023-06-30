TOPEKA (KSNT) – As Independence Day gets close, local firefighters remind people why it’s important to be safe when lighting fireworks.

The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) wants everyone to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend, while having as much fun as they can.

“What we really want to emphasize is that we use care and caution and we do things in a safe and sane manner,” Alan Stahl, Topeka Fire Marshal said. “We don’t like to be the fun police, but sometimes we have to.”

Stahl’s biggest recommendation would be to never let children light fireworks unattended. He says the most most common firework injury is sparklers, because they are a favorite amongst kids.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), there were 102 firework related injuries in Kansas in 2022. Over half of the firework related injuries were burns, most commonly seen on the hands, according to a press release.

Another way to stay safe this Independence holiday is to be aware of where and when you buy your fireworks. Stahl says its important to buy fireworks from a reputable dealer and make sure you have fresh fireworks.

“If you find fireworks in your garage that’s been in there for five years, it’s probably time to dispose of them,” Stahl said. “And that’s really important, because they do change chemically overtime.”

Stahl says its important to light fireworks in a safe manner, on a flat, solid surface. He says its also important to dispose of your fireworks safely. Stahl recommends you have a water source nearby to put on your fireworks after you light them.

The City of Topeka allows fireworks to be lit July 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.