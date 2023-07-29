TOPEKA (KSNT) – Temperatures often exceeded triple digits towards the end of July as many people and businesses are feeling its effects.

Many people use air-conditioning inside to avoid overheating during hotter months. However, with Evergy rates potentially on the rise, some people worry about their safety if their service is disconnected.

Rate increases can be a problem for those who are already struggling to pay the current rate. Evergy tells 27 News it has options for everyone.

Payment plans are available as a way to work with Evergy if you are having trouble keeping up with bills. They want to ensure customers that either way, their safety is the priority.

“In extreme temperatures, having your utilities working is a matter of safety,” Evergy Spokeswoman Gina Penzig said. “So, we do have a policy in place during the summer that if it is extremely hot, so it’s forecasted to either be 90 degrees ambient or a heat index of 105, that we will not disconnect service to residential customers.”

This policy aims to protect all customers, as having A/C in you’re home during a heat wave can be life or death.

If you are behind on bills, and are fearing service disconnections, Evergy has options to help you out.