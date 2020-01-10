How to monitor the roads if you’re traveling this weekend

Winter weather has hit northeast Kansas and local officials are advising you to avoid travel if at all possible.

If you do need to travel this weekend, you can keep track of road closures and snow removal processes.

The City of Topeka rolled out new equipment in November. The city established priorities when it comes to removing snow in the city. You can see a full explanation of the process, as well as a map of the treatment plan on the city’s website.

SNOW REMOVAL PROCESS: https://www.topeka.org/streetmaintenance/snow-removal/

SNOW ROUTES & TREATMENT STATUS MAP: https://topeka.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=333bf7f2c48243aeafeab8240ad8b613

The Kansas Department of Transportation also made it easy for you to track highway conditions across the state. You can find a live map and weather cameras HERE.