How to prepare efficiently for tax season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — January is the time when people start checking the mailbox a little more than usual looking for those tax returns. There are things you can do right now, to get the most out of your taxes.

Local tax experts say now is the time to look through those receipts and expenses since tax season is almost here.

First, keep every tax document that comes in, including W-2s and mortgage documents.

Now is also the time to make sure you know who is going to help you with your taxes to get the most out of your refund.

“Not enough people ask their tax preparers for advice after they have prepared and looked at their tax return,” Reid Hash said, CPA at SS & Solutions, Inc. in Topeka. “Because that’s really when the preparer or a CPA can holistically look at your situation and give you a good recommendation.”

Tax Day is April 15, but you can start filing at the end of January.