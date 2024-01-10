TOPEKA (KSNT) – Temperatures will plummet this weekend with Sunday expected to see temps as low as -12°F. What can you do to prepare your vehicle for the freezing temps?

Winter weather is hard on a vehicle and its engine, the AAA suggests checking several components and systems on your vehicle to ensure its winterization. Components the AAA suggests checking are: battery, ignition system, lights, brakes, tires, belts and hoses, cooling and windshield wipers.

KSNT News spoke to Top Auto LLC Owner Joseph Petersen last year for winter car tips.

“Most of the time your parts are going to fail in extreme temperatures when it’s hot when it’s cold, so it’s a good time to prep for that,” Petersen said. “Start checking your battery, check your fluids, check your tires. It’s a good idea when you do your oil change to get a good thorough inspection done with that. Just kind of all-around getting an idea where your vehicle is at before you get in the weather.”

Petersen said to make sure your vehicle is filled with gas because it can help cool the fuel pump.

“That’s the only thing that is cool in your fuel system inside your tank,” Petersen said. So always keep some fuel in there. Regardless, if you get stuck in the winter, you get stuck out there on the road, you want to have some gas, keep your car running, keep your family warm.”

The AAA and Kelly Blue Book (KBB) have the following recommendations for winterizing your vehicle:

Battery

In cold temperatures, power produced by a battery may be diminished. The chemical reaction that produces power slows down in cold temperatures which can make starting a vehicle challenging, according to Autozone.

In addition to reduced power, fluids inside a battery can freeze and expand, causing damage to the cells, according to Autozone.

According to the AAA, two-thirds of drivers never check their battery before it dies. The AAA recommends having batteries tested and replaced before they fail.

Ignition system

Bad wires, worn-out spark plugs and cracked distributors could leave you stranded on the side of the road. AAA recommends replacing any ignition components before freezing weather strikes.

Tires

Checking tire pressure regularly is important in cold weather. Cold temperatures will reduce tire pressure by about 1 PSI for every 10 degrees, according to the AAA.

Worn-out tires will reduce traction in snowy and icy conditions. Tires should be checked for uneven wear, tread depth and cupping. Tires with tread depth less than 4/32 of an inch will have reduced traction, according to the AAA.

Lights

Shorter daylight hours mean in winter months motorists do more driving in the dark. To ensure other motorists can see you on the road, the AAA recommends checking for burnt-out headlights, emergency flashers, turn signals, brake lights and backup lights.

Brakes

Worn-out brake components and systems in need of hydraulic fluid can make stopping on winter roads difficult. The AAA recommends having a technician ensure your car can safely brake on icy winter roads.

Windshield wipers and washer

In winter, components of the windshield washing system can freeze if not properly addressed. The windshield washing reservoir needs to have a solution with antifreeze to prevent components from freezing.

For windshield wipers, if a blade leaves streaks or misses spots the blade should be replaced. Water repellents such as Rain-X can help scrape off ice. The AAA says never to pour hot water over icy windows because the temperature change could cause cracks.

Cooling System

Antifreeze absorbs and dissipates heat from the vehicle’s engine. Insufficient coolant levels can result in serious engine damage, according to KBB.

When adding coolant, check the bottle to determine how many parts of water should be added.

“Do you want protection to 0 degrees Fahrenheit, minus 20 degrees, or something lower?” KBB says. A car dealership or reputable garage can help you get the correct ratio of water to coolant, according to KBB.

Belts and hoses

Belts and hoses can become brittle in cold weather, increasing risk of failure. To avoid being stranded KBB recommends checking belts and hoses.

For the AAA's winter car care checklist click here.