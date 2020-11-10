How to prevent dangerous fires in the fall and winter from occurring

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As we head into fall and eventually winter, things begin to get much drier in Northeast Kansas, making it fairly easy for a single ember to start an entire fire.

“Sometimes those temperatures in the 60s and 70s, the fire danger is… extreme or more extreme than in the spring,” said Alan Stahl, public education officer for the Topeka Fire Department. “We just want people to appreciate that, because nobody wants something catastrophic to happen to their home.”

When you are done using your bonfire, grill or wood-burning stove, make sure to put lots of water on the ashes and embers, according to Stahl.

With the high winds we may experience, you should also ensure the container the ashes are in is secure. That way, it does not blow over and potentially start a fire.

Embers can stay warm even three to four days after they were used, Stahl said, so you should always be cautious when handling them.