How to protect your furry friend from the summer heat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – While the temperature rises, so does the risk of heatstroke in your dog or cat.

Some signs your four-legged companion could be suffering from a heat stroke include excessive drooling or panting. You might also notice they appear weaker or their gums look darker than usual.

Here are some steps you can take when you notice your dog or cat experiencing these symptoms:

Find a cool place to bring them into that is air-conditioned or put a fan in front of them.

Take a wet towel and pat them around their neck, hind legs and behind their armpits.

Gently rub cool water on their ears and paws.

Offer them small amounts of water, but don’t force them to drink.

The most effective way to prevent heatstroke is to leave your pets at home when running errands. Additionally, before going on a walk hold your hand to the cement for 10 seconds. If you have to pull away, don’t take them out. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their paws.