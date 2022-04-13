TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a freeze warning in effect for most of the northeast region of Kansas, you may be wondering about that garden in your backyard you’ve worked so hard to cultivate.

According to the owner of the Skinner Garden Store, the last freeze for our area typically falls between April 15 ant 20. Most of the plants, flowers and vegetables that are cold tolerant shouldn’t be at risk of danger. If you’ve planted summer flowers or vegetables already, then you may want to get them covered.

“Wait a little bit before you set all your summer flowers out, summer vegetable plants out,” said Cameron Rees, owner of the Skinner Garden Store. “Even if you have already done ’em, just make sure you bring them in on a cold night, or cover them on a cold night. It’ll be fine. Once we get into May things are looking pretty good.”

The owner recommends holding off on planting those summer flowers and vegetables until after Mother’s Day on May 8.