How to protect yourself from Coronavirus while grocery shopping

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If there’s one thing we all still need to do during the stay at home order, it’s shop for groceries.

Karen Blakeslee works for Kansas State University Research and Extension as an Extension Specialist. She’s an expert in a number of ways the coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyday life. Blakeslee suggests using a few things like a mask, gloves, and disinfecting wipes to help protect you while shopping.

First, she recommends making a list of what you need before going to the store to avoid overbuying.

Make the list in order of your stores layout to help cut down on the time it takes you to get in and out

Use the items in your pantry and freezer first to avoid making unnecessary trips

Wash your hands before you go, and wipe down the cart with a disinfecting wipe

Wearing a mask and gloves isn’t a bad idea, but, remember, neither are replacements for social distancing and hand washing

Blakeslee said there hasn’t been any evidence the Coronavirus spreads through food or packaging, but you can take precautions.

“You could take a disinfectant wipe and wipe it down that way if that is something that you’d like to do, but still in the long run it comes down to what you’re doing with your hands,” Blakeslee said.

She recommends washing your hands as soon as you get home, then again after you put your groceries away.

If you can, she encourages everyone to take advantage of pickup and delivery services that stores are offering.