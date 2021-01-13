How to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine in Riley, Pottawatomie Counties

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas counties are offering an online sign-up Wednesday to get in line for the coronavirus vaccine.

Riley and Pottawatomie Counties both launched online forms to add residents’ names to a list of vaccine recipients. After filling out the form, both counties said they will use data like age, medical conditions and phone numbers from the sign-up to notify everyone when the vaccine is available for their specific group. Each person’s place in line is based on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s phasing system.

“We understand the high interest in becoming immunized as quickly as possible throughout Riley County,” Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs said. “The data collected in the online form will help us to easily communicate with the public when vaccines are available and advise people how to promptly receive them.”

The counties’ sign-up site places everyone who signs up into one of the five groups to get the vaccine, starting with Phase 1:

Phase 1: Healthcare and pandemic response workers, senior housing residents and patients in long-term care centers

Phase 2: People 65 and older, congregate settings and high-contact critical workers

Phase 3: Anyone 16 to 64 with severe medical risks and other critical workers

Phase 4: Anyone 16 to 64 with medical risks

Phase 5: Everyone else

Each county has their own portal to sign up for the vaccine: