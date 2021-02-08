How to stay safe and prepared for the cold weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The people of northeast Kansas are experiencing bitterly cold weather conditions, and with that comes certain safety hazards and things you should and should not be doing.

If you’re in need of a bit more heat in your home, make sure to plug a space heater into an outlet instead of an extension cord, as that can cause house fires, according to Errin Mahan, interim director of Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management. Additionally, it is a bad idea to use a stove or oven for additional heat.

“It not only, of course, uses more electricity, but there is that burn factor if you do have children in the house or if you forget for some reason the stove might be on,” Mahan said.

If you plan to go outside, it’s important to stay hydrated and bundle up in layers, especially ensuring your head is covered.

If you’re traveling in your car, you should keep a preparedness kit in case you have to pull over, filled with:

Blankets

Pillows

Nonperishable food items

Bright colored cloth to tie to your vehicle so others can see you

Even if you are staying inside, you should still have that same kit at the ready, along with flashlights and a list of emergency contacts in case the power goes down.

If your heater stops working, and it may be a while before it can be fixed, Mahan advised keeping everyone in your household together in one room to stay warm until then. If that will not be for a few hours, he said it’s best to go to a community center or somewhere else to stay warm and safe.