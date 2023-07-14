TOPEKA (KSNT) – The threat of severe weather Friday evening could change your plans if you’re heading to the Country Stampede.

Today, KSNT 27 News caught up with Shawnee County Emergency Management. They’re at the country stampede this week to make sure everyone is safe. They’re monitoring the weather and severe storms predicted for tomorrow evening.

While emergency management is working to keep everyone informed about the situation, they say it’s up to attendees to make good decisions.

“People’s response to the weather is going to be their own responsibility in terms of seeking, seeking shelter, evacuating, that kind of thing,” Jake Henry with Shawnee County Emergency Management said. “So, that’s why it’s important that people pay attention to what’s going on with the weather. “

You can sign up for notifications from emergency management for the event by texting “STAMPEDE23” to 888777.