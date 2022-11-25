Kansas law enforcement is warning locals to be on the lookout for cyber criminals this weekend.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – With many shoppers set to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving deals online, law enforcement wants to remind Kansans to keep an eye out for criminal activity online.

The Riley County Police Department put out a list of tips on Friday to help keep shoppers safe from criminal activity online.

Online Transactions Reputable and established online businesses utilize encryption to protect your payment information. Look for a lock icon next to the website address in your browser. Don’t ignore certificate error notifications, they can be a warning sign that you may be visiting a fraudulent website. When shopping from your phone, only consider vetted apps from trusted businesses and download only from the device designated app store.

Account passwords Change passwords for online shopping sites and other accounts regularly, and use different passwords for each system and account. Utilize multi-factor authentication when available.

Payment cards Verify online transactions by checking your credit card and banking statements routinely.

Public Wi-Fi Do not conduct online shopping or banking using publicly available Wi-Fi networks. While the network may require a password, there is no guarantee how secure the network is or who may be monitoring or intercepting your online transactions.



The 2021 Internet Crime Report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows that more than $26 million was lost through internet crime in Kansas, placing the sunflower state at 33 for total victim losses per state. If you are the victim of cyber crime, you can file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center by clicking here.