How to stay safe on flooded roads, RCPD warning residents near Wildcat Creek

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An early morning flash flood warning has been issued for northern Dickinson County, Geary County, Southern Riley County and southwestern Pottawatomie County following heavy overnight rainfall.

The Riley County Police Department is warning residents to be cautious near Wildcat Creek at Scenic Drive until late tonight.

“At 7:15 a.m. the stage was 6.1 feet. Flood stage is 14 feet. Minor flooding is forecast.” Riley County Police Department

Additional rainfall could lead to more problems for areas around rivers and creeks.

Excessive runoff could become a problem.

Authorities are warning motorists to be careful around flooded streets and roads.

.@NWSTopeka has issued a Flood Warning for Wildcat Creek at Scenic Dr. in effect until late tonight



The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning. pic.twitter.com/v2mTLevKKd — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) July 15, 2021

The Kansas Turnpike Authority offers the following tips.

In the event you have to drive in a storm, here are some driving tips to help save you from becoming the focus of the next traffic report: