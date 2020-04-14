How to stay sane while staying inside: kids, spouses and keeping it fresh

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus has created a unique situation for many families across as the world as they are forced to stay inside with spouses and kids.

A Topeka social worker and therapist Rochelle Walsh, LSCSW, says it’s okay to ask for space. Just remember to do it in a respectful way and explain your needs.

Typically people find their creative outlets and entertainment in ways that they can’t know. And now people are finding their sense of identity and sense of affirmation in the people at home. It can be a good idea to keep a routine with your loved ones to create a sense of normalcy.

Also keep in mind that stress is exhibited in different ways by our partners. While some people need more connection, some people need more space.

“There’s a lot of things coming up for people that you know this time away from less activities is really allowing things to surface and certainly we can see that in relational dynamics as well,” said Walsh.

While relationship issues may come to light at this time, it’s important not to ask for big relationship changes at this time. Start small with common courtesy like how many times you and your loved ones are saying please and thank you.

“How many times are we noticing what’s going right and expressing appreciations to people in our family, rather than trying to go strong at the really hard issues when we don’t have a lot of support,” said Walsh.

Engaging your senses by getting outside is helpful to beat the funk of staying inside too. Getting your daily dose of Vitamin D from the sun helps your neurotransmitter health.

“It’s an upstairs part of our brain that has like, GPS especially when we walk around outside it activates and stimulates in our brain in a way that it doesn’t when we’re just on a treadmill so connecting with nature we have a lot of sights sounds, we’re engaging all of our senses if we’re walking we have different smells outside, we’re seeing different colors, we’re feeling the change of the temperature and the breeze.”